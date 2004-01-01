Michael Burawoy

email: burawoy@berkeley.edu

Recent and Forthcoming Publications

"Why and How Should Sociologists Speak out on Palestine?" The Sociological Review (forthcoming)

"Du Bois: From Discovery and Recovery to Reconstruction." Sociology Compass (2024)

"Sociology Faces the Question of Palestine." (Critical Sociology, 2024)

"W.E.B. Du Bois' Indian Romance." (Sociological Bulletin, 2023 )

Preface to the Chinese edition of The Politics of Production. (Horizon Books 2023)